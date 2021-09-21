Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

