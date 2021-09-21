Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

