Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 124,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

