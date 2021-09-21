Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of UTF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 124,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
