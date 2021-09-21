Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 166,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

