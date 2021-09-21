Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

FIX stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,936. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

