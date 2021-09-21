Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

CYH stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.