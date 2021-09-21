Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 141,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

