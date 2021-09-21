Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the second quarter worth $64,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth $451,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth $891,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

