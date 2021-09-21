Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

