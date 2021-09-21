Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.
CWCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
