Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,400.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,166.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,713.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,643.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,523.20. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,003.35 and a 1 year high of $1,841.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.