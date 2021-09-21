ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $21,965.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00418423 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

