Contrasting Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chewy and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $97.95, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.42 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -328.83 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.12 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -26.93

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ozon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chewy beats Ozon on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

