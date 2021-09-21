Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 632,864 shares.The stock last traded at $57.24 and had previously closed at $57.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

