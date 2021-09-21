Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.