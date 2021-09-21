Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $34.34 or 0.00080578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.76 or 0.99975760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 279,507,362 coins and its circulating supply is 221,722,759 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

