Costco Wholesale (COST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ COST opened at $451.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average is $396.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

