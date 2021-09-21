Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.