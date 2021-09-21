Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CRW opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £824.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,332.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

