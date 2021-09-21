CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $184,945.43 and $122,330.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

