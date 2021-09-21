Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 3,164,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.