Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 4,362 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.