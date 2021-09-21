Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $212.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

