Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.