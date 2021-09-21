Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

