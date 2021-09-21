Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $356.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

