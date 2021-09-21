Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,879,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,043,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

CNI stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.