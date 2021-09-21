Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

