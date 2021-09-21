Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRESY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

