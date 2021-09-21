Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 32.1% in August

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

