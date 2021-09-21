Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $105.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

