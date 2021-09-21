Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $78.40 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $78.40 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.36 or 0.00090113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network's total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network's official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

