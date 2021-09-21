CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $29.77. 15,750,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,319. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.