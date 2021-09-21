Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $98,040.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

