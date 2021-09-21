Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $734.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,896,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $16,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.