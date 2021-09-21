CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in August

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 564,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CURO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 3,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,170. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $637.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CURO Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

