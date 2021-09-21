Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 23,556 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 23,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $405,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,718 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $50,690.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $291,264.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,515. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $421.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.