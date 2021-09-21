Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Lowered by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

