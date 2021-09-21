CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVI. dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

CVI stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 371.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

