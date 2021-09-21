CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

