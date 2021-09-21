CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.