CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

