CWM Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AAR by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AAR by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 243,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.