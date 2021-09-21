CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Position Lessened by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

