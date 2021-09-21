Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.22% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYXT traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.49. 790,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,140. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

