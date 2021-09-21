D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DNZ opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.