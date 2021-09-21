D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $120.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

