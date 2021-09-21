DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $69.01 million and $968,743.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00125225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044147 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

