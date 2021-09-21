Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 763.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Daifuku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 target price for the company.

Get Daifuku alerts:

Daifuku stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.