Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $24.92 on Friday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.