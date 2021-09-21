Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $24.92 on Friday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.89.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
