Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

